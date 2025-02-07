King Charles III, Camilla To Visit Pope Francis In April

Share

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will in April travel to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, marking a significant moment in royal diplomacy.

New Telegraph gathered that the state visit will be Charles’s first to the Vatican for talks with the head of the Catholic church since becoming king in 2022.

According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, their Majesty, the King and Queen will undertake state visits to the Holy City and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025.

Charles and Camilla will also visit Rome and Ravenna in northern Italy to celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the United Kingdom.

Charles has gradually made a return to public life after beginning treatment for cancer early last year, and has been on several state visits since.

The royals are set to join Pope Francis for Jubilee Year celebrations organised every 25 years by the Catholic Church and intended as a period of reflection.

The king previously visited the Vatican five times as Prince of Wales, most recently in 2019.

