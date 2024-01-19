King Charles III To Undergo Prostate Surgery

King Charles III is dealing with a medical challenge that will force him to delay previously planned public engagements over the coming weeks.

Charles is set to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate cancer next week.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that the palace said the king’s condition is not harmful.

While it is somewhat unusual for members of the royal family to release details about their health, the announcement may help to avoid speculation if events featuring Charles have to be postponed or cancelled over the coming weeks.

The publicity around the king’s surgery is seen as an opportunity to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The 75-year-old monarch sought treatment “in common with thousands of men each year,” the palace said.