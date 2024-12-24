Share

The King of United Kingdom (UK), Charles III will on Wednesday, deliver this year’s Christmas message from the Fitzrovia Chapel in central London, marking a departure from the traditional royal settings of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

The choice of location of a former hospital chapel reinforces the King’s focus on healthcare workers and community resilience following a challenging year.

The Fitzrovia Chapel, once part of the Middlesex Hospital, is an ornate 19th-century structure now used for exhibitions and events. Its connection to the health sector and its inclusive use for people of all beliefs reflect themes central to the King’s message.

The speech, recorded earlier this month, will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 15:00 on television and radio.

This year’s address holds particular significance as it follows the King’s ongoing treatment for cancer, which began earlier this year.

Despite regular sessions of treatment, King Charles has maintained a positive outlook, with plans for a busy schedule in 2025.

His resilience mirrors the spirit of healthcare workers and communities he is expected to honour in his message.

The Fitzrovia Chapel’s history as a place of solace for hospital staff and patients adds further weight to the King’s choice.

It was retained and restored after the Middlesex Hospital was demolished, symbolising continuity and renewal.

