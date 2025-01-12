New Telegraph

January 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. King Charles III…

King Charles III Sets To Meet Pope Francis In Italy

King Charles III is set to meet Pope Francis for the first time as a British monarch following his momentum visit to Italy this spring.

The historic meeting will occur during the King’s trip to Rome, coinciding with Italy’s jubilee celebrations which signifies a strong message of unity and commitment to interfaith dialogue.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the King will be accompanied by Queen Camilla, marking the Royal Family’s first major tour of 2025.

READ ALSO

King Charles is expected to have a private audience with Pope Francis, as the King has reportedly been keen on meeting the Pontiff again, given the Pope’s declining mobility and influence as a global religious leader.

During his stay, King Charles will visit iconic landmarks such as the Sistine Chapel.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Work To Build Better Nigeria – Abiodun
Read Next

Yoruba Proverbs Shaped My Music – Vector
Share
Copy Link
×