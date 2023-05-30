New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
King Charles III Sends Message To President Tinubu  

The 74-year-old King Charles of the United Kingdom on Tuesday sent his congratulatory message to the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Tinubu took over the mantle of Leadership of Nigeria from Muhammadu Buhari who led the country for 8 years on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Celebrating the new President, King Charles extended his warm message to him and said he is looking forward to more cooperation with the country.

The message reads, “Dear Mr President, “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and send you every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office.

“As Commonwealth partners with a deep bond, I look forward to building an even stronger friendship between our countries during your Presidency. Charles R’’

