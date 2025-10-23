King Charles III, Pope Leo XIV Pray Together In Historic First

King Charles III, on Thursday, October 23, became the first head of the Church of England to pray publicly with a pope in a Vatican service led by Leo XIV.

New Telegraph reports that the ceremony in the Sistine Chapel, broadcast live by the Vatican’s official news service, came during a state visit by the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla.

This is the first time a reigning English or British monarch has prayed publicly with a pope since English king Henry VIII broke with Rome 500 years ago..

READ ALSO

Pope Leo led the service beneath Michelangelo’s spectacular ceiling frescoes with the archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, currently the senior cleric of the Church of England

Charles and Camilla sat at the front of the chapel alongside the pope and the archbishop, facing an audience including Catholic and Anglican clerics, politicians and diplomats.

The service brought together Catholic and Anglican traditions, with the choir from the Sistine Chapel joined by that from Saint George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, one of the king’s residences.

It was centred on conservation and protecting the environment, a cause long championed by Charles.