King Charles III Celebrates 77th Birthday At Cyfarthfa Castle

King Charles III marked his 77th birthday on Friday, November 14 with a warm and lively celebration at Cyfarthfa Castle in South Wales, joined by Queen Camilla and well-wishers from across the United Kingdom.

The monarch, who turned 77 alongside Camilla, 78, continued the royal family’s long-standing tradition by releasing a new birthday portrait to commemorate the milestone.

Buckingham Palace shared the portrait on Instagram with the caption, “77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton also celebrated the King’s special day by reposting the new portrait on their Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!”

The couple’s message came as they continue balancing royal duties and family life with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A video shared by the royal family offered an inside look at the gathering.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed into Cyfarthfa Castle by guests, including members of The King’s Trust, the Royal Osteoporosis Society, and designer Julien Macdonald.

The room erupted into a cheerful rendition of “Happy Birthday” before the King cut into a special Cyfarthfa Castle-themed cake.

Following the castle celebration, Charles and Camilla traveled to Taffs Well in South Wales to visit the construction site of a new Metro Tram train station.

Staff greeted the King with a birthday message displayed on one of the tram-trains, reading “Happy Birthday.”

The King’s birthday comes after a series of recent public appearances, including attending the Countdown to COP30 gala with Prince William at the Natural History Museum.

William has continued to show strong support for his father, especially as Charles undergoes ongoing cancer treatment following his diagnosis in February.

Reflecting on the difficult year, Prince William said: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. Life is sent to test us, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”