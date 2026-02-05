New Telegraph

King Charles’ Brother, Andrew, Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Home

Andrew MountbattenWindsor has moved out of his home in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The former prince left Royal Lodge on Monday night and is currently living at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate while his permanent home undergoes renovations.

Buckingham Palace announced that MountbattenWindsor would be moving from Royal Lodge in October at the same time his title of prince was removed.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Pressure has been building on Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in the US over his relationship with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing, reports the BBC.

