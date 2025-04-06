Kindness In Adversity: Ndhlovu’s Donation Brings Hope

Share

In a remarkable twist of fate, South African billionaire and convicted inmate Xolane Ndhlovu has extended an extraordinary gesture of compassion, coming to the aid of a grieving family thousands of kilometers away.

Ndhlovu, currently serving time at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre for attempted murder, donated R100,000 to cover the full repatriation costs for the late Primrose Vale, a 29-year-old South African makeup artist who died suddenly of malaria while visiting Lagos, Nigeria, during the festive season.

The tragedy shook the Vale family to the core. Primrose had travelled to Nigeria to celebrate the holidays with friends but succumbed to malaria in the heart of Lagos. Her father, Orlando Vale, only learned of her death a week later, sending the family into mourning and scrambling to bring her body back home.

Faced with the daunting R97,000 cost of repatriation, the Vales made a desperate public appeal, hoping for a miracle. With little progress made and hope quickly fading, that miracle arrived from the most unexpected of sources.

Moved by the family’s plight, Ndhlovu—whose name is already associated with a legacy of quiet philanthropy—stepped in from behind prison walls to foot the entire bill.

“We are forever grateful to Mr. Ndhlovu for his incredible kindness and generosity,” said an emotional Orlando Vale. “His donation has brought us the closure we desperately needed and has finally allowed us to bring our beloved Primrose home to rest. We will never forget his selfless act.”

This act of empathy and generosity has touched hearts across South Africa, highlighting the impact of kindness even from the most unlikely places. For Ndhlovu, it is just another chapter in a growing legacy of humanitarian efforts.

In 2024, the billionaire made headlines when he gifted a fully furnished house to Thandile Ramza, a single mother from East London who had initially reached out to him on Facebook for food assistance.

Touched by her story, Ndhlovu not only provided food but also helped her secure employment, a car and later funded the construction of a R770,000 home to replace her dilapidated dwelling.

Though currently incarcerated, Ndhlovu continues to demonstrate that philanthropy has no walls. His actions, even while serving a sentence, reinforce his reputation as a man of immense empathy—one who prefers quiet acts of generosity over public displays of wealth.

In the wake of Primrose Vale’s death, Ndhlovu’s gesture has brought solace to a family in mourning and inspired a nation with the reminder that compassion knows no boundaries—not even prison bars.

