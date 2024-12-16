""" """

December 16, 2024
December 16, 2024
Kindness Go Turn You To Mumu – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has taken to his social media page to opine that kindness makes one turn into a foolish person.

Taking on his X handle on Monday, Adekunle Gold stated that it took him a while to come to this conclusion

According to him, a sprinkle of wickedness is needed to thrive in the world.

He said: “Took me a while, but I can confirm now that in this life, you need a sprinkle of wickedness to thrive. Kindness go turn you to mumu,”

READ ALSO:

However, one of his followers identified as Oludotun on Sunday, disagreed with the singer describing this analogy as a big fat lie.

He maintained that kind people never regret being kind, and added that they also do not wish to be wicked.

He stated, “This is a hot fat lie. Kind people are kind and never regret their kindness. If you are wicked, you are wicked. If you are kind, you can never wish and do not need to be wicked.

“Kind people never nurse that idea, only wicked people can be two-faced.”

