Kimmich Reacts To Barcelona’s Link

As his deal at the Allianz Arena expires in 2025, Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich has said he is not thinking about a potential move to Barcelona during the January window.

the Germany international has thought about leaving the Bundesliga powerhouse.

Reports from October indicated that Pep Guardiola is eager for a reunion as Manchester City looks into a possible transfer.

The Catalan giants are reportedly hoping to secure a pre-contract arrangement with Kimmich prior to a move next year, and Barca is still keeping an eye on players whose contracts are about to expire.

In light of this, he now believes negotiations with Bayern will start soon, Kimmich has played down any idea of moving to Camp Nou this month.

He said: “I’m only focusing on Bayern, the winter market is not an issue. At some point, the club will approach me and we’ll discuss my future.”

Kimmich is a modern legend at Bayern, having won eight consecutive Bundesliga titles in Bavaria as well as the 2020 Champions League. He has scored 41 goals in 368 appearances in all competitions for the club since joining from RB Leipzig back in 2015.

The 28-year-old played in Friday’s game as Bayern returned from the winter break with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim thanks to two goals from Jamal Musiala and another from Harry Kane.

Barca’s well-documented financial issues saw them target free agents during last summer’s transfer window, with Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez arriving after their spells with Man City and Athletic Club respectively ended. Oriol Romeu was also picked up from Girona for only €3.4m.

However, big bucks have already been spent this month with the €40m arrival of young Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, with the potential for the fee to rise to €61m.