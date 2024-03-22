Kimemia: We’re Empowering Nigerian Women Through Investment Immigration

As the craze for double citizenship takes toll on Nigerians, women are also tagging along to gain from the arrangement by making themselves available for investment immigration processes, which is fast gaining ground. Far from the rigorous and tortuous greener pasture chase, which has seen so many Nigerians stranded outside the country, investment immigration has empowered more people effortlessly by making it possible to relocate to countries of their choice with their families as well as owning businesses.

Specifically, while men are often seen in most cases as breadwinners in their families, thereby being at the forefront to gain from the arrangement, women are also largely favoured in the current dispensation, according to findings from a leading investment immigration wealth management company, Optiva Capital Partners Limited. In a recent encounter with our correspondent, the Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Jane Kimemia, she said her firm’s commitment to the empowerment of Nigerian women and giving them access to global investment opportunities was unrivalled.

According to her, commitment to significance and impact, especially for the nation’s womenfolk is of utmost importance to Optiva Capital Partners. From its hallowed workplace to the larger society, the company’s determination to women’s improvement is not in doubt. “Women are the bedrock of the society, the basic unit of society -the home, is run by women, and that is where it all starts. Women are seeking ways to educate, to empower, to contribute, and these start from the home.

They want to be able to educate, train their children and themselves. Women also seek to be empowered by the knowledge and experiences gathered, and to contribute to the growth and development of the society,” she said. She revealed that “in terms of mentorship, Optiva Capital Partners actually mentors more women to be successful. At Optiva Capital Partners, over seventy percent of our workforce is women. “So for us it is not just a one-off thing because we are daily committed to empowering our workforce, 70 percent of whom are women, creating opportunities for them to serve, to get better, and to grow a career.

You know when you raise one woman you raise a generation, because one woman impacts at least five people. “So you can then imagine the multiplier effect of that in a workforce of over 1000 people and seventy percent are women. “For the larger society, she pointed out that Optiva Capital Partners had a number of initiatives that are focused on women, and one of the initiatives is on maternal health care. The area of maternal healthcare, is a big concern especially Nigeria. According to reports, Nigeria contributes close to 10 percent of the global maternal death. And that is huge. If you look at the Nigeria population, the bulk of it is young, that means a lot of people are in their childbearing ages.

Yet there is such a disparity between the provision of healthcare and what women are really doing.” According to Dr. Kimemia, Optiva Capital Partners is working with Lagos State Government in this regard because it is one of the areas it is very passionate about. “How do we reduce maternal mortality that’s avoidable? We are working with a number of primary healthcare facilities, starting with Ketu, and we have adopted a primary healthcare center for total refurbishment, transforming it to a maternal health centre with the right bed capacity to be able to serve the region, with the right equipment and right environment.

“The rehabilitation includes upgrade of infrastructure, the provision in terms of the right medical equipment, ambulance and everything holistically. Everything has to do with how we create the right environment for women to be able to get help when it comes to delivery or if there will be need for any referrals. That’s a really big initiative which is focused on women maternal health,” she said. Beyond the intervention in healthcare in Lagos State, she also said: “We have an initiative in the South East specifically in Enugu state.

And it is really working with families, offering palliatives especially to the disadvantaged people with no source of livelihood. “Every month, hundreds of families come there to benefit from the initiative. Also, we are working with an organisation for women traders to be able to access credit.” She then explains the bigger agenda of Optiva Capital Partners as a wealth management company, saying “we are a vehicle or a bridge to investment opportunities. That’s another area of service.

We serve women when we serve the community. When it comes to financial education, we do recognize financial health and it’s as good as physical health. And that’s an area that has been neglected for years. This is a space we have plugged in; this is a space of our expertise. This is what we do every single day.” She said Optiva Capital Partners worked with families, because when they work with families on how their children are going to school, on how they can go to Canada and they will be paying a tenth of what the international students will be paying, it is a service to women, a service to the family.

“We are enabling them, we are showing them opportunities on how they can actually access better services. “Also, as part of the International Women’s Day, we will have our women forum to celebrate who we are, to really just look into the theme of 2024 and there are a number of initiatives we are going to be launching in terms of the mentorship at the work place, peers mentorship.” It is gratifying for Dr. Kimemia that women across different walks of life a

re therefore rising up to the challenge of empowerment whether as trader or in the corporate circles, holding big positions in organisations, waking up every day to attend to daily activities has been a fantastic job and also balancing so many different roles outside the home.

“We wear so many different hats as women, daughters, mothers, wives, friends and the trainers of our children and also the corporate people as well. And to balance it all, women are doing fantastic jobs across the different devices. “Given what Optiva Capital Partners is contributing in driving inclusion, she believes that this year’s theme for the International Women’s Day is achievable.

“When you talk about the sub-themes of this year’s International Women’s Day: Count Her In; Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress. How can we achieve this? “Firstly, let’s start by focusing. Women started as girls. So, focus on the girl child. And what are the opportunities for girls to succeed? What are the initiatives? What efforts have been put in place to help the girl child succeed across the different states? As Nigerians, we need to create opportunities and empowerment schemes to let them know that they can succeed and be everything they want to be.”

She, however, believes that there is still more that needs to be done to empower women. “I think we need to invest in the education of the girl child and put them in the right programmes for them to succeed. Also, looking at the gender equality at the work place, a lot still needs to be done. There is need for inclusion, not only at the junior level. What is the inclusion of women across all the different strata of organizations; women in senior management, women in boards,” she said.