Kimchi Week 2025: Inside Abuja’s Growing Love Affair With Korean Cuisine

The aromatic blend of garlic, ginger, chilli flakes, and salted seafood wafted through the halls of the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) as food lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and chefs gathered in Abuja to celebrate the 2025 edition of Kimchi Week, an annual cultural festival dedicated to Korea’s most famous and iconic traditional fermented dish, kimchi.

This year’s event, themed “Kimchi 360 Degrees,” expanded the conversation beyond food. The three-day event presented kimchi not only as a staple of Korean identity, but also as a bridge of cultural connection, culinary creativity, and international friendship between Korea and Nigeria.

From hands-on cooking workshops to cultural exhibitions, tastings and awareness creation on fusion experiments using Nigerian suya and plantain, Kimchi Week 2025 demonstrated the increasing curiosity and growing appetite of Nigerians toward the global phenomenon of Korean culture, popularly known as ‘Hallyu’.

A Celebration Rooted

In Tradition: The meaning of Kimchi & Kimjang Kimchi is more than a dish in Korea. It is heritage, memory, community, and identity wrapped in layers of fermented vegetables.

Prepared traditionally from napa cabbage, radish, cucumber, mustard leaves, garlic, ginger, gochugaru (Korean chilli flakes), and salted seafood, kimchi is known globally for its bold flavours, preservation origins, and health benefits.

But the soul of the dish lies in Kimjang—the centuries-old communal practice of preparing large quantities of kimchi for winter. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Kimjang embodies sharing, cooperation, and the passing of knowledge from one generation to the next.

This spirit of community was at the centre of Kimchi Week 2025. Communications Officer at KCCN, Habiba Yakubu noted: “We are here for Kimchi Week, the season where we celebrate kimchi—one of Korea’s most important traditional foods.

“During this event, people get to learn how kimchi is made, what it represents, and why it remains a cultural identity for Koreans. Many Nigerians have seen it in K-dramas, but this is their chance to experience it first-hand.” For many attendees, that opportunity was precisely the attraction.

Workshops bring Kimchi to life

The highlight for most participants was the Baechu (napa cabbage) Kimchimaking workshop, where a Korean culinary expert guided groups through the meticulous preparation process: Preparing the kimchi paste—a mixture of gochugaru, garlic, ginger, scallions, salted seafood, and seasoning Rubbing the paste into each cabbage layer Packing and fermenting the mixture.

The hands-on experience demystified the fermentation process and showcased the science behind kimchi’s unique taste profile.

For cultural manager and participant, Maryam Ahmad, the workshop was transformative. “I came because I wanted to explore Korean cuisine, and I’m so glad I did. I learned there are many types of kimchi and that some can ferment for months or even years. It’s taught me to prioritise healthier eating, especially with vegetables.

I never knew vegetables could be preserved this way.” Another participant, Ali Abasa Walker, a self-described Hallyu creator, described the event as a long-awaited dream. “Kimchi has always been something I wanted to experience beyond the screen. Trying it here and learning to make it myself is exciting. The freshness and the different varieties show that it’s more than just food, it’s a cultural experience.”

A 360-degree journey into Kimchi’s world

One of the major attractions of this year’s edition was the “Kimchi 360 Degrees Showcase,” a detailed presentation of 10 distinct types of kimchi drawn from various regions across Korea. The showcase illustrated how ingredients, climate, and regional customs influence kimchi’s flavour, texture, and fermentation style.

Visitors’ sampled kimchi paired with simple staples like rice and noodles, a contrast designed to highlight the complexity and versatility of the dish. Cultural exhibitions also featured short films and visual displays on Kimjang, drawing parallels between Korean communal food culture and Nigerian practices. “In Nigeria, stew is everywhere; it’s a side, a main, a base.

That’s how kimchi is in Korea. It is always on the table. Every Korean household has it, just as Nigerians always have stew or pepper sauce ready,” Yakubu added. This relatable comparison resonated strongly with participants, making the experience less foreign and more accessible.

Fusion Flavours: Kimchi meets Suya, Plantain, and Nigerian palates

The most talked-about innovation of Kimchi Week 2025 was the creative fusion pairing of kimchi with Nigerian favourites including jollof-inspired rice plates. Last year’s event had experimented with using locally available Nigerian ingredients to create a “hybrid” kimchi, owing to the limited availability of Korean condiments.

This year, however, the organisers returned to Korea’s authentic flavours, using imported gochugaru, salted seafood, and traditional kimchi sauces while still encouraging playful fusion. Chef Geoffrey, Vice President of the Professional Chef Association of Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm: “It’s great to be part of Kimchi Week again. I’m always impressed by how healthy kimchi is and how creatively it can be used.

Our instructor mentioned pairing it with Nigerian dishes such as suya, and that’s something I definitely want to try.” The fusion approach, he noted, holds potential for the blossoming of modern food concepts and even new restaurant trends. “Nigerians are adventurous eaters. Once they understand something, they embrace it,” he said.

Beyond Food: Strengthening Nigeria–Korea cultural relations

While kimchi took centre stage, Kimchi Week 2025 also had a broader diplomatic purpose. Organisers emphasised that cultural exchange especially around food, creates opportunities for deeper understanding and stronger ties between nations. No little wonder the third day of the programme was dedicated to the wives of the diplomatic community in Abuja, who participated in an interactive session featuring handson kimchi making.

According to Yakubu: “Many Nigerians only know Korean culture from films, music, or dramas. Kimchi Week allows them to experience a delicate and beautiful part of our heritage first-hand. This builds a deeper relationship between both countries, not just in entertainment but in culinary understanding and cultural appreciation.” For attendees, this cultural exchange felt genuine. “Trying kimchi here made me more curious about Korea,” said Maryam Ahmad.

“You may start from the food, but it opens the door to the culture, lifestyle, and values.” Ali Walker added that events like these help grow Nigeria’s Hallyu community: “We’re seeing more Korean restaurants in Abuja and Lagos. People who attend events like this may start making it at home. More chefs will experiment. It’s the beginning of a larger food movement.”

Health benefits take centre stage

A recurring theme throughout the event was the nutritional value of kimchi. Packed with probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, kimchi is considered one of the world’s healthiest foods. This makes it appealing for Nigerians increasingly interested in wellness-driven diets.

The KCCN highlighted the dish’s advantages

It supports digestion and gut health, boosts the immune system, helps preserve vegetables for long periods, is low in calories but rich in nutrients. According to officials of the KCCN: “Its fresh vegetables mixed with garlic, ginger, and healthy fermented seafood. This alone makes it a super food. Nigerians can easily incorporate it into their meals.”

Growing cultural phenomenon

Kimchi Week 2025 demonstrated that the popularity of Korean culture in Nigeria is not a passing trend. Beyond K-pop and K-dramas, culinary exploration is becoming a major entry point into Korean society for Nigerian youth and families.

This year’s turnout, which organisers described as “the largest yet,” included diplomats, students, families, chefs, cultural workers, and curious visitors who had only ever seen kimchi on TV. For many, the excitement was less about novelty and more about discovery.

An excited Yakubu noted: “People want to expand their palates. Korean food offers something different; healthy, flavourful, and adventurous. It resonates with Nigerians who enjoy spice, fermentation, bold seasoning, and communal eating.”

Looking Ahead: The future of Kimchi in Nigeria

As the curtains came down on Kimchi Week 2025, conversations lingered on the real possibilities ahead. Could Nigerian markets soon stock more Korean ingredients? Will fusion dishes like kimchi-suya become restaurant menu staples? Could more Nigerians learn to make their own kimchi at home? But the KCCN as always is optimistic.

“With more exposure, Nigerians will embrace kimchi just as they have embraced shawarma, Chinese stir-fries, or continental dishes and as more people attend Kimchi Week each year, the enthusiasm continues to grow,” a KCCN chef noted.

Participants echo optimism

“This was a wholesome experience. “I enjoyed the tangy taste of Baechu Kimchi, and I’ll be trying it at home,” said Abosede Paul-Obameso Kimchi Week 2025 proved to be more than a food event; it was an immersive cultural exchange, a journey across continents, and a lively celebration of community.

Through taste, tradition, and storytelling, the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria succeeded in bringing Korean heritage to life in Abuja, while also unlocking newfound culinary curiosity among Nigerians.

As kimchi finds its way into more Nigerian kitchens and perhaps onto suya stands and restaurant menus, the festival stands as a testament to the power of food in forging connections, inspiring creativity, and strengthening crosscultural bonds.