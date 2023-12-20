Kim Oprah Recounts Selling Pure Water, Recharge Cards Growing Up

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem Gang” housemate, Opara Chinonso Ibinabo, popularly known as Kim Oprah, has revealed that she once sold sachet water and recharge cards during her walk to fame.

Speaking in a recent interview with Taymesan on the Tea With Tay podcast, Kim Oprah opened up on her childhood experience, narrating how she had to live in Abuja barracks after the death of her father.

She said, “After my dad’s death, my mother was in the military. So we had to move into the barracks in Abuja to help with accommodation.

“When I went to University of Port Harcourt, my sister and I used to sell recharge cards, pure water and eggs around our side, because there was no closeby kiosk, where you could buy those things so we became the kiosk.

“Honestly, I’m just happy that I went through it because it really shaped me and made me stronger.

Speaking further, she said, “I know what the hustle is, I have seen suffering. So coming out on the other side and being this person is like I understand both worlds,”.