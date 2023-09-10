Kim Oprah Caught On Camera ‘Stealing’ Food From Arena (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star guest housemate, Kim Oprah has caused a buzz on social media, as she was caught on camera stealing food from Biggie’s arena.
The housemates were seen holding their ARLA cooking task in the arena when the reality star decided to pack food and quickly hide it.
With videos making rounds on the internet, she could be seen hiding the food inside her clothes, while sitting behind Whitemoney to shield her from the camera.
Reactions trailing the post :
@elmanygramm said: “Trust a fine girl at your own risk, especially the ones that look innocent. Nothing dem no fit move!!!
See her fine face ”
@eastcoastprince wrote: “ Pretty girl with some street moves”
@buzzedson stated: “ Smart move. It is the looking around for me lol”
@officialmrdeen asked: “This babe, wetin she wan use am for?”
Watch the video below: