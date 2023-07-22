Kim Kardashian Speaks On Early Career As Footballer For 6 Years

“They’re so excited and that just makes me so excited. I’m happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone”.

Kim and her children were among some select celebrities that were present to watch Lionel Messi’s debut for Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

In a viral video clip shared by the SKIMS founder, 42, shows her 7-year-old Saint and a friend meeting his sports idol Messi, 36, as they watched the Inter Miami player’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

The 42-year-old media personality, also shared the video clip via her Instagram story, which shows Saint with a friend standing on the pitch to the side as Messi approached while making his exit. They began to call “Messi! Messi! Messi!,”

Messi who heard his name,then stopped to take a photo with Saint’s friend and afterwards, began taking one with Saint.

Sharing the video, Kim captioned it, “Best day of their entire lives,”.

The excited pair who had donned Messi soccer shirts for the occasion were seen in another Instagram Story video jumping up and down and hugging each other afterwards. Saint then threw his head back and shot his arms up as fireworks went off at the stadium.

The young soccer fan also received a signed shirt from Messi, which Kardashian snapped a photo of and shared on her Instagram Story.

However, the ex-wife of Kanye West revealed that she brought son Saint to the Inter Miami game as he is so “obsessed with soccer.”

Speaking to Major League Soccer, she said, “I will do anything for my babies, “So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we’re going to different exhibition games.”