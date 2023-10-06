Kim Kardashan Opens Up On Her Struggles As Single Mother

American socialite and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has admitted that after her divorce from Kanye West, she has been struggling to keep up with life as a single mother.

Kim opened up on her struggles while speaking during this week’s episode of The Kardashians.

Kim had praised her sister, Khloe’s ex-partner Tristan Thompson for “stepping up” to help her, despite her sister and Tristan splitting up, she defended him wholeheartedly.

The estranged husband of Khloe, Thompson has been heavily criticized for cheating on Khloe Kardashian multiple times while they were together.

The duo ex-couples are currently co-parenting their five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum.

Defending Tristan, Kim said, “Oh, I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloe is whatever… It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good like Dad… but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of like being a faithful boyfriend,’.

“So it’s like you wanna obviously like hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was, like so f***ed up.

Speaking g further, she said, “We’ve had our talks about it and we’ve had our fights about it and we’ve had our arguments about it,’, before going on to defend him.

“But he’s also shown so many decent things and just has been a really good person and friend. When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up.”

She added that Tristan, “started showing up to (her children’s) games. He picked Saint up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defence, especially if it’s stuff with like me and my ex.”