Killings, Violence Can’t Solve Any Problem, Olumba Warns

The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu has frowned at communities and countries engaging in wanton killings, conflicts, and violence to desist from such actions to escape the wrath of God.

He said everyone should know that there is no amount of violence, killings, or agitations that can solve any problems.

Addressing newsmen at the headquarters of the organization in Calabar to mark the one-week birthday celebration of the spiritual leader tagged Divine Manifestation, the spokesman of the organization, Patriarch Dr Ama Williams quoted the spiritual leader as having cautioned that the tears and lamentations of the people has aroused God.

He said leaders at all levels of governance in the world should stop causing tears and pain to the children of God.

“The tears and sufferings of ordinary citizens have risen to the Throne of God and no more shall God allow anyone swindle the collective wealth of this nation and go scot-free.

“Those fanning the embers of disunity, violence and those who perpetrate corruption should know that the wrath of God shall soon come upon them.

“Every leader and citizen should rise above ethnicity, prejudice, and corruption and live in oneness and love. Until these lofty ideals as taught by Leader Olumba Olumba Obu are practiced the problems of mankind shall persist.”

He again cautioned that Israel and Palestine should allow love and Peace to guide them, adding that “Those supporting and carrying out the slaughtering of innocent civilians including women and children must stop or brace up to face the consequences of their actions.

“The wrath and indignation of God shall soon come upon anyone who does not give

peace a chance.”

He advised that everyone should practice love for one another and that all problems will be solved.

According to him, “Nigerians must also know that the physical abode of God is here in Nigeria and this nation is a nation after God’s heart.

Olumba Obu said that all human beings are children of God irrespective of race, colour, creed, or nation of birth and no one has the right to take any man’s life.

Olumba Obu said now is the time for all Nigerians to eschew violence, forgive one another, and embrace the Brotherhood of man as that is the only sure path to enduring peace.

On Divine Manifestation, the spokesman said, “His Divine Manifestation is a fulfillment of God’s promise to mankind that He shall bring His Son again into the world. Leaders at all levels must also learn to fulfill their promises to their people.

The humility of His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu is unparalleled, despite being the King of kings and Lord of lords with all spiritual powers across all realms of manifest vested in Him, yet He is so humble that you wouldn’t hear his voice in the streets.”