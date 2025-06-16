Killings: Tinubu Set To Visit Benue Wednesday

Share

President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled his Wednesday official visit to Kaduna State and would instead be going to Benue state.

The visit would form part of the renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state following the killing of about 200 persons in Yelewata village recently.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s visit to Benue aims to assess firsthand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.

During his stay, Tinubu would meet with all stakeholders—including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups—to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

In preparation for the visit, the President has already dispatched the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State.

The President is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit.

Itb would be recalled that the President had previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding.

Tinubu also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released earlier, the President was scheduled to visit Kaduna State on Wednesday to commission various state government projects. However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

