Killings: Senate Demands New Military Barracks In Katsina

The Senate yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to establish new military barracks in Katsina State to help tackle banditry.

The parliament also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief support for traumatized families and affected communities in the state.

It also asked the Inspector-General of Police to beef up security in the areas. The demands followed a Point of Order raised by Muntari Dandutse (APC–Katsina). Dandutse decried the killing of three police officers in Guga in the Bakori Local Government Area by gunmen “in broad daylight”.

The motion read: “The Senate notes with grave concern that as of February 3, 35 people had been attacked and killed in the Funtua Zone; 24 in the Faskari Local Government Area; eight in the Mahuta Ward of the Dandume Local Government Area; two in the Maska Ward in the Funtua Local Government Area and one person in the ankara Local Government Area in less than two weeks.

“The Senate is concerned that the incessant bandit attacks on communities will significantly impact food production and agricultural activities, as more than 50,000 farmlands are not cultivable presently, thereby jeopardizing food security and livelihood of the people.”