Killings: Reps Ask Military To Deploy More Troops To Benue

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to urgently deploy security personnel to Apa and Agatu communities in Benue State to curb persistent attacks by unidentified gunmen.

It called on the Nigerian Army, Police Force, Air Force, and other relevant security agencies to urgently deploy personnel to the affected areas, particularly the desolate communities, to mount surveillance, prevent further attacks, and conduct clearance operations to restore security and normalcy.

The lower chamber also urged the military to establish a substantial military base in the affected areas to restore peace and prevent further attacks.

Additionally, it called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to swiftly set up well-equipped and adequate Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the Apa/Agatu federal constituency to provide immediate relief and support to those affected. This resolution followed a motion sponsored by Ojema Ojotu (PDP, Benue) under matters of urgent national importance.

The lawmaker expressed displeasure at the tragic turn of events, particularly the horrifying attacks that occurred on October 1, a day meant for celebrating Nigeria’s Independence.

Describing the incident as “An Armageddon for residents of the constituency,” Ojotu noted that invaders targeted an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, slaughtering those who had only recently returned to their ancestral lands.

