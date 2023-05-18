New Telegraph

Killings: Protests In Plateau As Police Arrest Five Suspects

Women protesters reportedly stormed the venue for the meeting between Plateau State Deputy Governor Sonni Tyoden, security chiefs and district heads to address the continued killings in the Mangu Local Government Area on Wednesday. Over 40 people, mostly women and children were reportedly murdered and scores injured by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the Bwoi District in the early hours of Tuesday.

But reports claimed that the casualties had increased to 85 as the search for missing persons continued. Police spokesman DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police Bartholomew Onyeka had promised to arrest the gangsters.

He said the officers mobilized to the scene “with help from other security agencies in the command, the hoodlums were chased away”. The protesting women, who besieged the palace of the traditional ruler in Mangu where the security meeting was held, demanded an end to bloodshed in the area.

The Mwaghavul Development Association National President Joseph Gwankat told reporters after the meeting that many communities in the area were simultaneously attacked by hoodlums on a killing spree, burning homes and destruction of farmlands.

