Killings: Pope Leo XIV Prays For Victims In Benue

On Sunday, the newly inaugurated Pope, Leo XIV, offered prayers for the victims of what he described as a “Terrible massacre” in Benue State, Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that over 200 people were reportedly killed in a brutal attack in the Yelewata community of the Guma Local Government Area of the State, marking one of the latest incidents of violence from herdsmen in the state.

Speaking during his Sunday Angelus prayer, the pontiff noted that many of the victims were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), seeking shelter at a local Catholic mission, which made the attack even more horrifying.

He expressed deep concern for Nigeria, praying for peace and security in the country, while highlighting the vulnerability of rural Christian communities in Benue.

“I am praying for security, justice, and peace in Nigeria,” Pope Leo stated from St. Peter’s Square. “In a special way, I am thinking of the rural Christian communities of Benue State, who have been relentless victims of violence.”

