Serving Politicians Sponsoring Benue Attacks – Gov Alia

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has accused some serving politicians in the National Assembly of sponsoring the incessant attacks in Benue State.

Governor Alia, who made this allegation while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, did not name the politicians, but insisted that the move was unacceptable.

Speaking on the programme, Alia said that an interim report from a judicial panel he set up indicted many big names and vowed to take up the matter as soon as he receives the full report next week.

He said, “We set up a judicial panel to sort out for us why we kept having attacks from within and from without, and we have received an interim report. Between Tuesday and Wednesday next week, I am going to get a full report from the panel.

READ ALSO

“It is very unsettling because some politicians who are very functional and are in the national assembly and are in Abuja are the architects and arrowheads of not just instigating but harbouring and keeping these people, keeping them in the bushes and taking care of all their bills and buying all the gadgets for them.

“This is extremely unacceptable. If they do not like the lives of the people and are fighting for their own political position, I think I am serving the interest of the common masses, and it is my right to protect them.

“So, once we receive this report the coming week, we are going to take it up and take it seriously.”

Share