Killings: Plang Vows To Protect Plateau’s Ancestral Lands 

Share

Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang, has vowed that no one has the right to take away the ancestral lands of the people of Plateau State.

Speaking to Journalists in Jos while reacting to the recent killings of over 60 people and the displacement of thousands in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plang emphasized, “Nobody can take away our ancestral lands.”

He expressed concern over the forceful occupation of attacked communities, suggesting a real threat of land grabbing in the State.

“We, the people of Plateau, have never gone to another State for territorial expansion. Our land cannot be taken. What God has given us, we’ll keep. Anyone willing to live with us in peace is welcome, but anyone who feels we don’t deserve our land, we won’t accept it.”

Plang also acknowledged the growing awareness that some groups might try to force the people of Plateau off their ancestral land, but he firmly reaffirmed, “It will never work.”

The Senator criticized the inadequate security measures, asserting that the current situation has surpassed the capabilities of the available security forces.

“Where security cannot be guaranteed, there’s nothing left. No security means no education. Without security, even agriculture cannot thrive.

“This government is doing a lot to promote agriculture both irrigation and rain-fed farming. But how will it happen if our people cannot go to their farms because they are not safe?”

He further voiced concerns about the significant impact on the local economy, particularly in agriculture, where farmers are unable to tend to their crops due to security concerns.

“We can’t go into elections when our electorate are killed. We can’t legislate when those we represent are no more. There must first be human beings before elections. There must be human beings before government. If the people are killed, the function of government is not achieved. The first responsibility of government is the security and welfare of the people.”

Frustrated with the government’s inability to apprehend the perpetrators, Plang said that this inaction erodes public trust in the system and emboldens the attackers.

He stressed the need for collective action to ensure the security and welfare of the people, adding, “We will not tolerate our people staying in IDP camps without returning to their homes.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

