Killings: Order military command’s relocation to Plateau, CAN tells Tinubu

The Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday condemned the Christmas Eve attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state by terrorists who killed over 100 residents and set homes ablaze. Chairman Polycarp Lubo told President Bola Tinubu to direct the military command to relocate the affected communities to forestall recurrence.

The Reverend Father, who spoke to newsmen in Jos, lamented the incessant killings in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi. He said: “I was told that these killers sent letters to the villagers. They told them that they would not celebrate Christmas but would run away with their rice. So I am surprised the security agencies were not able to curtail this evil act. “As CAN chairman, I was told that over 150 people have been killed and as I was coming here I got a report that a family of five and two others were killed in Barkin Ladi. “So I am calling on President Tinubu to direct the military command to relocate to the three embattled local government areas so that they can stop these senseless killings.” Lubo urged the people, especially the Plateau Indigenous Development Association (PIDAN) to rally their people together towards a common defence of their communities.

Meanwhile, former representative of Plateau North in the Senate, Istifanus Gyang, condemned the killings. He said: “At a time when the world was celebrating Christmas, forces of darkness plotted and executed a massacre of hapless and helpless citizens in cold blood. “For how long will the lives of men and women, young and old, be butch- ered to grab and annex ancestral homelands of communities and meet demands of satanic altars? This vexing question is on the libs of all men and women of good conscience. “The blood of victims of terror and satanic altars is crying out to God for jus- tice. The justice of God does not fail.”