Killings Of Kano Indigenes In Makurdi Barbaric — Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has condemned in strong terms the brutal killing of two young Kano indigenes, Barhama Suleiman and Jamilu Ahmad, in Makurdi, Benue State, describing the act as barbaric, senseless, and utterly unacceptable.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the victims were reportedly attacked and profiled around 11:00 p.m. on Monday by yet-to-be-identified assailants and murdered in cold blood without provocation.

Governor Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss, stating:

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of two promising sons of Kano. They were innocent, peace-loving citizens whose only ‘crime’ was exercising their constitutional right to live and work in any part of Nigeria.”

He assured that the Kano State Government is working tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, and called for calm as investigations continue.

The Governor also announced that he will personally lead a high-powered delegation, including members of the bereaved families, to attend the funeral prayers scheduled to take place at the National Mosque in Abuja today, June 24, 2025.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, Governor Yusuf extended his heartfelt condolences to prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, who is the father of the two slain youths.

He described the incident as not just a personal tragedy for the families involved, but a collective loss for Kano State and the nation as a whole.

“This government will not rest until justice is served. We call for calm and restraint as we work closely with security agencies and the Benue State Government to bring the culprits to justice.

Nigeria belongs to all of us. Every citizen has the right to live, move, and thrive in any part of this country without fear of discrimination or violence,” he added.

The Kano State Government reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and welfare of its citizens, wherever they may reside, and urged all residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding as investigations unfold.

