Killings In Benue Outpace Weddings, Says Ex-CAN Chairman

Amid ongoing attacks by armed herdsmen terrorists in Benue State, Rev. Augustine Akpen Leva, immediate past Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the State, lamented on Monday that mass burials now outnumber wedding ceremonies.

He made the remark during a nationwide fasting and prayer service organized by the Universal Reformed Christian Church (URCC/NKST) in Makurdi, calling for divine intervention and government action.

Rev. Leva disclosed that over 300 church members—including pastors—were massacred on Good Friday in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, and numerous consistories and pastoriums were destroyed.

“In Benue State, we conduct funeral services and mass burials more frequently than weddings,” he said. “Our people go to the farm and may never return. Parents are being killed daily.”

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to intensify efforts to protect lives and property.

“Nigeria has become a theatre of war and bloodshed,” Rev. Leva stated.

“We call on our leaders to act decisively—Benue is under siege, and farmers cannot safely travel even short distances.”

Rev. Leva, also a member of the NKST Synod, advocated for full implementation of the State’s anti–open grazing law to stem the influx of armed herdsmen and enable farmers to return to their ancestral lands.

In his opening remarks, Rev. Terlumun Semali (NKST Iortyer) characterized the killings as land-grabbing under the guise of ethnic conflict and cited biblical injunctions for communal prayer in times of pestilence and war.

Elder Tyokase Tor condemned the violence and appealed to the federal government and stakeholders to address the humanitarian crisis without delay.

