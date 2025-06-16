Killings: IGP Arrives Benue, Deploys More Tactical Team

Share

Following recent wave of killings in Benue State where nearly 250 people were killed by suspected herdsmen, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has arrived the state on Monday June 16.

This is contained in a brief statement posted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) official X handle.

“IGP arrives Benue, orders for additional deployment of tactical teams,” the statement said.

The deployment comes amid mounting public outrage and calls on social media for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Benue, following a two-day killing spree by suspected herders.

Following the incident, hundreds of Benue youths staged a protest in Makurdi on Sunday to draw global attention to the incessant and deadly attacks by going on in the state.

