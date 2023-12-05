Killings: Humanitarian crisis has overwhelmed Benue, says govt

The Benue State Government yesterday said that the intractable humanitarian crisis arising from invasion, killing and displacement of the people has indeed overwhelmed the state.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. James Iorpuu, disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to displaced victims of armed herdsmen attacks at the agency’s headquarters in Makurdi. Iorpuu said: “You are aware that this humanitarian crisis has overwhelmed the state, the governor has taken it upon himself to ensure that these people (displaced persons) get relief materials from the government to cushion the hardship they are going through.”

He said the humanitarian situation has put the state on the global map of the world, stressing that at the moment the state government has taken delivery of food and nonfood materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), a trailer load of cement, 25 bundles of zinc for onward distribution to the IDPs, while plans are underway to construct latrines in IDP camps where none exist.

He disclosed that since the Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu visited the state, the people have continued to witness pockets of attacks in communities, stressing that the state government on her part would not rest on its oars in efforts to contain the situation. The SEMA boss said staffers of the agency are in the field profiling the IDPs and households to enable the agency to have the number of the victims, especially now that their number has increased.