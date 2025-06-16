Killings: Group Urges Alia To Declare State Of Emergency On Security

Share

A group, Zone “A” Peoples’ Assembly (ZAPA), has urged Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia to declare a state of emergency on security to address security challenges in the state.

Its president, Mr Fanen Mondo, made the call at a press conference yesterday in Makurdi. Mondo, who blamed the attacks, killings and displacement on armed herders, said some of them were even foreign mercenaries.

The president further urged the governor to declare a state of emergency on security in Benue State and personally lead the response.

He urged the governor to publicly and firmly engage the Federal Government over the happenings.

He said: “In the past few months, we have witnessed a return of brutal, coordinated attacks on our people in communities such as Chito in Ukum, Tor Donga in Katsina-Ala, Turan in Kwande, Aôndoana in Gwer West, Yelwata in Guma, Apa, and Agatu.

“What links all these areas is not just blood and destruction; it is silence. Silence from those in positions of power who should act. Silence from those who should speak.”

Mondo also accused politicians in the state of failing to speak out on the issue adding that they have rather chosen to politicise the crisis. He said: “This silence is not neutrality; it is complicity. And the people of Benue see it for what it is.”

