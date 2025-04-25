Killings: Govs, Military Push For Tech-Driven Solutions; To Work With Security Chiefs

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has backed security forces’ push for the government to adopt “technologydriven solutions” to tackle killings in many states.

At a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa in Abuja on Wednesday night, the governors, who expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the country, also emphasised the need for increased recruitment into the security agencies.

A communiqué at the end of the meeting read by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, the governors agreed to set up a sub-committee to work with heads of security agencies as part of the effort to end insecurity.

It said: “The forum has set up a subcommittee of Nigerian governors to work with the heads of security agencies for a collaborative approach for immediate solution to the security of the country. “That is why our admiration for technology-driven solutions presented by the CDS cannot be overemphasised.

“The forum received a presentation from the CDS on an innovative security initiative aimed at strengthening national and subnational capacity for early threat detection and coordinated response. “The project envisions the phased deployment of advanced technology and infrastructure to improve surveillance, crisis management, and public safety.

“Governors expressed support for the initiative’s objectives and underscored the importance of technology driven solutions in addressing evolving security challenges at the state level.” The governors also promised to study the proposal for partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited (PSGN) towards improving electricity distribution efficiency.

The communiqué said: “The Forum received a presentation on a proposed strategic partnership with Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited (PSGN) aimed at revitalising the electricity distribution sector through private sector investment.

“Under the proposed agreement,PSGN will assume operational control of select distribution companies (Discos), introduce advanced smart grid technologies, and establish a meter production facility to enhance service delivery and energy across states.

“The Forum noted that the partnership seeks to improve electricity distribution efficiency, support job creation through local manufacturing, and relieve states of legacy sector liabilities. Governors received the proposal and would examine the opportunities and benefits therein.”

