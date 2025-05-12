Killings: DHQ’s Revelation on Foreign Herders Calls for Self-Defence, Says Vatsa

Share

Jonathan Vatsa yesterday joined the calls for Nigerians to defend themselves following the Defence Headquarters (DHQ)’s revelation last week that the killings in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country are mostly perpetrated by foreign herders.

In a statement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chief criticised the government’s failure to save Nigerians from being slaughtered by foreigners amid the economic hardship in the country.

The former Niger State APC spokesman said: “The revelation by the Defence Headquarters is a clarion call for Nigerians to rise up and defend themselves against foreign invaders.

“This revelation from the military high command is enough reason for Nigerians to wake up from their slumber and defend themselves from being wiped out by these foreigners who have invaded the country for economic war.

“I reliably gathered that these foreign herders invade the country for economic missions, in connivance with their local counterparts to unleash terror on the people.

“They say Nigerians are rich and when you kidnap them, they are ready to pay any amount of money.” Vatsa slammed “opportunist’s political leaders” who claimed that the security situation in the country has not reached the level to ask Nigerians to defend themselves.

The former Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism said: “When some people are being protected by over 200 armed security officials they will not know what ordinary Nigerians, especially in the villages and rural areas go through.

“It is laughable to hear some political leaders who became what they are by accident, arguing that the security situation in the country has not gotten to the level where Nigerians should be allowed to defend themselves in a country where people die every day as if the country is at war.”

