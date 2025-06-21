Killings: COAS Speaks On Army Deployment To Benue, Plateau, Others

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has assured Nigerians that the military would bring to justice those responsible for the recent killings in Benue State, Plateau State, and other regions of the country.

The COAS gave this assurance on Saturday while speaking in Akure, at the Nigerian Army Headquarters’ Second Quarter 2025 Media Chat, organized by the Department of Civil-Military Affairs.

At the event tagged, “Military–Media Collaboration: A Solution for Enhanced National Security and Development,” Oluyede emphasized the military’s commitment to restoring peace, particularly in the North-Central region.

Represented by Maj. Gen. Obinna Onubogu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, the COAS urged community leaders and residents to support the military by providing timely and accurate intelligence report

According to him, delays in the army’s response are often due to inadequate local cooperation.

Oluyede also appealed to journalists to verify their reports before publication, particularly in an era dominated by misinformation and disinformation on social media.

He said, “The President has issued clear directives. We are fully deployed and confronting these security threats directly.

“In Benue especially, expect more comprehensive and strategic security arrangements in the coming weeks aimed at ending the violence.

“Nigeria is vast, and the army is not as large as some may assume. We rely heavily on the support of the people.

“Unfortunately, in some instances, the intelligence we receive is either late or inaccurate, which hampers our operations. This must change if we are to win this fight together.

“The media must play its role in safeguarding national security. We urge reporters to reach out to military authorities to clarify facts before publishing stories.

“Sensationalism only heightens public anxiety and undermines national efforts.”

