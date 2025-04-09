Killings: Benue Youths In Diaspora Write Tinubu

Share

As the massacre and attacks on communities in Benue State by armed Herdsmen continue unabated, the Tiv Youths in Diaspora (TYD) have written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to urgently intervene and end the over 16-year-old violent attacks and killings to save the remaining people of the State.

The youths, particularly of Tiv extraction, told President Tinubu that “the aim of the prolonged and savage aggression is to deliberately and systematically execute a campaign of ethnic cleansing and land grabbing to annihilate the Tiv people, obliterate our rich cultural heritage, and extinguish our very way of life from the face of the earth.”

In a message exclusively released to New Telegraph in Makurdi, Benue State, and jointly signed by the TYD President-General, Aondona Terwase; Secretary-General, Tuleun Terhemen; and three others, the group expressed deep concern over the level of devastation the attacks and killings by armed Fulani herdsmen have caused in the State.

They said that for over 16 years, “Tiv communities have suffered unbearable violence with villages destroyed, lives taken, and our people uprooted.”

They stressed that the attacks have continued brazenly and unabated, a situation that has compelled them to rise and demand an end to the carnage.

Terwase said: “We, the Tiv Youths in Diaspora, speak out with heavy hearts and unwavering determination to denounce the ceaseless killings and devastation in Benue State by Fulani Herdsmen.

“For over 16 years, our Tiv communities have suffered unbearable violence — villages destroyed, lives taken, and our people uprooted. These have continued brazenly and unabated, but we unanimously demand that this must end now!”

“We solemnly and unequivocally declare this prolonged and savage aggression to be a deliberate and systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing and land grabbing, meticulously designed to annihilate the Tiv people, obliterate our rich cultural heritage, and extinguish our very way of life from the face of the earth.”

The group traced the roots of the aggression to as far back as the early 1800s, alleging that the attempt at ethnic cleansing began during the era of Usman Dan Fodio’s jihad, which they claimed their ancestors resisted and defeated in the Benue Valley.

“In similar fashion, several attempts have been made from other States, such as Taraba and Nasarawa, where they succeeded in displacing our people from ancestral lands.

Many Tiv towns and villages in these States were taken, renamed, and we no longer have authority over them.

Even the constituencies once occupied by the Tiv people in both the National and State Assemblies have been lost. Now, there is a concerted effort to replicate this in Benue State.”

They called on all elected leaders across Benue State to “cast aside petty political rivalries and differences, and unite with local communities, security agencies, and civil society organizations to devise and implement effective strategies to safeguard our people and restore lasting peace and security to our ancestral lands.”

The group passionately appealed to President Tinubu to take swift federal action by deploying “adequate, unbiased, and highly professional security personnel to the ravaged state, establishing robust peacekeeping missions to quell the violence, and launching a thorough, transparent investigation into the horrific atrocities inflicted upon our defenseless people.”

According to them, this is in line with the government’s constitutional duty to protect every citizen and uphold the rule of law.

The TYD vowed never to remain silent in the face of gross injustice and suffering. They pledged to stand in resolute solidarity with the beleaguered people of Benue, lending their voices tirelessly to the struggle for justice and peace.

“We implore all leaders, citizens, and stakeholders to rise up and join us in the fight for justice, security, and a hopeful, prosperous future — where communities of the Benue Valley and beyond can once again flourish in peace and dignity.”

“Enough is enough. We demand justice for the Tiv Nation and peace for the Benue Valley,” the group declared.

