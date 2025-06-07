Killings: Benue Under Seige From Terrorism, Bandits – Alia

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Friday announced that the state is currently under siege from terrorists and bandits, saying the recent attacks that claimed several lives are beyond a herders-farmers clash.

Governor Alia, who made this disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the attacks are well-planned and executed by terrorists.

Alia, however, insisted that he no longer views the attacks as a clash between farmers and herders, but now involves specialised killers—terrorists who engage in a form of guerrilla warfare.

“We are under siege,” Governor Alia exclaimed on the programme when asked if he thinks the state is under a terror attack. “The way these attacks come and the intel we receive, it is a directed, calibrated plan and then executed.

READ ALSO

“On a daily basis, we are receiving that intel. Recently, the intelligence we receive is quite accurate, with 60 to 65 per cent of it being accurate.

“And then when you realise what is going on, it is beyond just conflict, it is beyond just an ethnic fight between herders and farmers in our state, it is directed, it is planned, and then it is executed, it is some terrorism.

“For some reason, none of them is ever caught, they come in in the thick of the night, hit, run, and nobody sees a trace. So, it is some terrorism that is eating us up,” the Governpr said.

Share