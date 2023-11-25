Killings: Benue Seeks More Collaboration With Security Agencies To Tackle Insecurity

The Benue State Government has called for more synergy between the Ministry of Justice and security agencies to tackle security challenges confronting the state.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Bemsen Mnyim stated this during a working visit to some security agencies in Makurdi.

According to him, the collaboration would ensure effective policing and adequate security across the state.

Barr. Mnyim who said maintaining public order remained a top priority of the state government, maintained that it was important for all security agencies to work with the government to make the state safe by collectively addressing all challenges of insecurity in the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, the Ministry, by the inclusion of Public Order, has the mandate to ensure peace and order in the state, stressing that this can only be achieved through synergy with the security agencies and other stakeholders.

“Creating synergy would provide superior intelligence to security agencies to professionally react to any issue of security concern.

“The need for inter-agency collaboration is for the overall benefit of Benue’s peace and security, and building of mutual trust”, he added.

In response, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr George Chukwu, welcomed the idea and promised to ensure a cordial working relationship with the Ministry to make the state crime-free.

Also, CSP Peter Chukwu of Police B Division, SP Ojekunle Ishola of Police D Division, and the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Yakubu Ibrahim, pledged to work together to make the state safe for all.

They commended the Attorney General for the initiative, saying it would help to tackle terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, burglary, armed robbery, religious crisis, farmers-herders crisis, cultists clashes, fraud, unauthorized protests, prostitution, homicide and drug abuse among others in the state.