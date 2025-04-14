Killings: Atiku Blames Nigeria’s Slow Criminal Justice System

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has blamed the rising wave of terror attacks in the country on Nigeria’s slow criminal justice system.

Reacting to renewed killings in Plateau, Borno, and Benue States, Atiku also cited delays in the prosecution of terrorists and bandits, many of whom have been in custody since 2016 without trial.

“Our criminal justice system is notoriously slow, and as a result, terrorists and bandits are encouraged to feel that crime pays,” Atiku lamented.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice president noted that the prolonged detention of suspects without trial undermines the morale and sacrifices of security forces.

“Hundreds of terrorists and bandits have been in custody since 2016 without trial, and the delay in bringing them to justice is demoralising to our security forces.

“If terrorists and bandits are captured and then left in custody longer than necessary without trial, it will undermine the efforts and sacrifices of our security operatives,” he said.

He called for the establishment of special courts to expedite the trial and conviction of terrorists, urging the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to prioritise such prosecutions.

“If the government had applied the same energy in prosecuting terrorists and bandits as it has in going after political critics, it would have sent a powerful message to outlaws that there are consequences for mass murder,” Atiku said.

He further expressed concern over the ease with which armed groups cross the country’s borders to carry out attacks, describing it as a national embarrassment.

Atiku said the resurgence of terrorist violence signals the total collapse of the security policies and infrastructure under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Every sincere Nigerian should be worried about the frequency and impunity with which terrorists and bandits attack innocent people in the country especially in Northern Nigeria, which has become the epicentre of terrorist violence,” he noted.

He added that mere condemnation of attacks is not enough, urging the Federal Government to adopt tougher, proactive measures to address what he described as “disgraceful incidents that challenge our national security.”

Atiku also called on the National Assembly to urgently enact legislation that would empower State governments to adequately arm their security outfits with modern weapons to support overstretched national forces.

He commended the sacrifices of Nigeria’s security personnel in ongoing counter-terrorism operations and condemned community members who serve as informants to armed groups.

He stressed that communities must play an active role in the fight against terrorism by providing intelligence to security forces on the presence and activities of terrorists and bandits in their midst.