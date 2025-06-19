Killings: Archbishop Martins Seeks Divine Intervention, Declares June 22 Day Of Prayer

Share

The Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, has declared 22 June, 2025 as a day of Prayer for Peace and protest against violence in Nigeria, in all churches under the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

The directive was contained in a circular made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, by the National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. Michael Umoh. Archbishop Martins, who condemned the killings going on in the country especially in Benue and Enugu states as well as some parts of the North, urged the government to take decisive action in protecting and securing the lives of all Nigerians, as well as apprehending and prosecuting the perpetrators.

While noting there was a righteous anger and pain in the land, noted that everyone with blood flowing in their veins were appalled at the inhumane and completely barbaric way the massacres have been happening in Benue state worst still, people who were already displaced from their homelands were pursued to their places of refuge and along with many others, murdered in their sleep

“So as we call on the government that has the apparatus for dealing with the sort of violence being experienced in the country to do their work and secure the lives of citizens, we also turn to God for his intervention.

“To this end, we in the Archdiocese of Lagos have set aside Sunday, the 22nd of June 2025 as a Day of Prayer for Peace and protest against violence in Nigeria as a whole and the slaughter in Benue and Enugu states, as well as others especially in the North.

All priests are to celebrate all Masses in their parishes on that day seeking God’s intervention to bring the violence to an end. We enjoin the Religious Sisters and Brothers in their various convents. “Associations of the lay faithful, families and individuals to pray the Rosary on that day for this intention.

Our protest shall not be in the streets but in the form of vocal condemnation of the continuous violation of the lives and properties of people, led by the priests in their exhortations on the Sunday, 22nd June 2025. “Parishes should also organise rosary processions on the evening of the day around their church compounds to be led by Marian devotion societies, Association of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Catholic charismatic Renewal.

“Let us all, with one voice, call on the security agencies, and governments at all levels in our country not to look away from the suffering of the people of Benue and other states that has been going on for far too long.

“We thank our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, for calling the attention of the world to the Benue massacre in particular as well as to the violence that is ongoing in other parts of our country.

“In response to his call for prayer, we shall not cease praying even as we set aside the 22nd of June 2025 as our own official Day of Prayer in the Archdiocese of Lagos. I urge all the faithful to call upon our Blessed Virgin Mary, the Queen of Peace and Help of Christians to intercede on behalf of the peoples suffering in our land and elsewhere.”

