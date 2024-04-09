Killings: APGA demands security architecture decentralisation

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Chairman Sylvester Ezeokenwa has urged the decentralisation of the country’s security architecture.

Ezeokenwa made the call following the killings in the North East and other parts of the country by gangsters.

In a statement, the chairman condemned “the violence and senseless killings targeting innocent residents in communities, notably in areas such as Bagana, Otutubatu, Iyade, Agbenema, Agojeju-Odo, and other affected regions in the Omala Local Government Area”.

He added: “Unknown gunmen had invaded Agojeju Odo in the Omala LGA, leaving 19 people dead and several houses set ablaze.

“Just recently, gunmen attacked remote villages in Plateau State, killing at least 140 people. In Benue, no fewer than 50 persons, including a family of seven, were feared dead following the invasion of the Gbagir community in the Ukum LGA by gunmen.”

He asked President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action