Killings Aimed At Taking Over Plateau Land –Ex-Chief Of Air Staff

Erstwhile Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep insists the the continuous attacks on communities in Plateau State are aimed at wiping out the people from their land.

He dismissed the belief that the attacks allegedly by herdsmen are mere communal clashes. Speaking to journalists in Jos yesterday, Wuyep asked President Bola Tinubu to end the killing of innocent people in the state.

He said: “What we are witnessing are not communal clashes or religious war but a pure attack aimed at erasing people from their land. The government must not allow our communities to turn into killing fields.”

The ex-military chief added: “I want the world to know that the attacks on innocent persons in the state are not between herders and farmers.

“Was it on the farm that people were been killed in Bokkos and Bassa? Was there a clash? If so, between who and who? We know that the locals were attacked and killed, so if it is a clash, with which group of people?

“What is the identity of this people? This is a terrorist attack and the security must fish out the perpetrators. “These killings have been going on for long and I think the time to stop these senseless attacks on rural communities is now.

