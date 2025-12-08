Killings: Agitators For US Invasion Need Psychiatric Test –Group

The Northern Elders Political Development Group has called for psychiatric test for those agitating for military action against Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that United States President Donald Trump had issued threat of possible invasion of Nigeria following calls by some Nigerians.

But presenting the northern group’s communique shortly after its 10th meeting in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, National Coordinator and Chairman, Malam Yusuf Abubakar, said a call for psychiatric test was necessary in view of the agitators’ extremist views.

“Those calling on US to invade Nigeria are not patriotic and they need to go for a psychiatric diagnosis to check their mental wellbeing,” the communique said It also urged the DSS to invite Sen. Kabiru Marafa over his alleged call for invasion of the country by the US, claiming this was unpatriotic.

While also condemning one Abdullahi Shinkafi for his continuous attacks on the incumbent administration, the group called on security agencies to investigate some politicians in Zamfara, Katsina and other places.