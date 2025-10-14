Killings: Adeleke Visits Akinlalu, Says Culprits’ll Face The Law

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke who cut short his medical trip abroad yesterday, paid condolence visit to the royal father of Akinlalu, families of victims and people of Akinlalu town over the killing of three members of the town by operatives of Amotekun security service.

The governor, accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi; Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun; Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye; the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye and members of the state’s House of Assembly and the state Executive Council commiserated with victims and Akinlalu town, informing them that he headed straight to the town after his arrival from the United States.

Speaking at the event, Adeleke said: “I am truly sad. I was in the United States when the unfortunate incident happened. “I cut short my medical stay. I arrived late yesterday and I called my team we need to be here to emphathise with the victims.”

The governor who prayed for the victims, the families and the entire town commended the people of Akinlalu for their patience and embracing of peaceful push for justice, promising that those responsible for the killings will be brought to book.