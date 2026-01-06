Killing The Opposition

Democracy thrives when diverse groups keep the ruling party on its toes. Criticisms remind those in power that leadership entails carrying citizens along without trampling on anyone’s fundamental rights. Freedom of association must be guaranteed as a departure from the dark past of maximum dictatorship.

The Fourth Republic was welcomed with glee in 1999 after nearly 16 years of uninterrupted military rule. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a retired Army general and former Head of State, emerged as president. Obasanjo pursued a policy of accommodation and went as far as carrying members of the opposition along.

Chairman of the All Peoples Congress (APP), Mahmud Waziri, and Alliance for Democracy (AD) chieftain, Bola Ige, made his cabinet. There was no effort to run down the opposition. The AD continued to point out the flaws of the new administration even with one leg in the federal cabinet. In two years, the polity was not filled with a gale of defections to the PDP. Obasanjo, from the South-West Geo Political Zone, was surrounded by AD governors.

They were Bola Tinubu in Lagos State, Lam Adesina (Oyo) Bisi Akande (Osun), Segun Osoba (Ogun), Adebayo Adefarati (Ondo) and Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti). The president did not woo them to join the PDP. What played out in the 2003 election was smart politics. The PDP cleared all but one of the states in the South-West. The lone figure standing was Tinubu, who retained his seat in Lagos and became a rallying point for the opposition.

The same Tinubu is now president. In two years of the Tinubu administration, it is safe to say that the opposition parties have gone under. The PDP has lost its soul, with all South-South governors firmly comfortable in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This same part of the country had been predominantly PDP since 1999. The Labour Party (LP), which took the polity by surprise in 2023, has been labouring in vain to stand firm. There are factions and it is an open secret who pays the piper.

From Lamidi Apapa to Julius Abure, the supposed National Chairman, Nenadi Usman, does not know where the party is heading. While we credit Tinubu with admitting Nyesom Wike, a member of the opposition PDP into his cabinet, we dare say that the appointment has thrown up absurdities. Instead of working towards stability, the situation is that of a bull in a China shop.

This is a clear departure from Second Republic politics when the ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN) went into coalition with Killing the opposition the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP). Ministers like Ihechukwu Madubuike, Emmanuel Aguma, Janet Akinrinade and Ishaya Audu, all of the NPP, did not dabble into their party’s internal politics. When the accord collapsed, all the ministers but Audu resigned and went back to the NPP. At no time did Shagari use Audu to confront either party leader, Nnamdi Azikiwe or chairman, Adeniran Ogunsanya. President Shagari had formidable Chief Obafemi Awolowo to contend with yet, there was enough space. Prior to independence in 1960, politics in Nigeria was give and take.

When Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa formed the first All Nigerian cabinet on August 30, 1957, ministers were drawn from four political parties. Muhammadu Ribadu and Inua Wada represented the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC). From the National Council for Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) came Kingsley Mbadiwe and Amanze Njoku. Chief Ladoke Akintola and Ayo Rosiji took the slot of the Action Group (AG) while Victor Mukete stood in for the Kamerun National Congress (KNC).

None of the ministers lived in Lagos with the sole intent of creating a party crisis. Even when the same arrangement continued in 1965, after the departure of Cameroon and despite party differences, there was relative peace. We should not heap all the blame on Tinubu. It is a shame that most of today’s politicians cannot stand tall and fight for a better Nigeria. The president remained in the opposition for 16 years and was neither forced nor lured to join the ruling party.

That is fair enough. The ‘bread and butter’ politicians did not learn anything from Tinubu. They are dropping their umbrellas and rushing to the arena carrying brooms, like witches flying out of the coven. This development is not good for democracy. Now who will tell Mr. President the truth? More worrisome is the role of the judiciary. In the years of honourable men like Muhammadu Uwais, Alfa Belgore and Idris Kutigi, Supreme Court Justices stood tall.

That was why kangaroo impeachments did not fly. We had Rasheed Ladoja, Joshua Dariye and Peter Obi getting fair hearing. When Belgore was Chief Justice of Nigeria, a precedent was set enabling a governor’s tenure to begin to count from the day he was sworn in until the completion of four years. Peter Obi benefited from that ruling. Sadly such landmark judgement may not happen in today’s Nigeria. The undeniable truth is that the political class, executive and legislative arms of government along with the judiciary all need to work together to ensure that democracy thrives in the world’s most populous black nation.