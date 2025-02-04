Killing Over Demolition: Prioritize Peace, Harmony, Stability, Sanusi To Community

Share

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has strongly appealed to the Rimin Zakara Community where the demolition of houses resulted in the killings of four persons, to prioritize Peace, stability and understanding.

The Emir further urged them to exercise patience and allow peace to reign as the State Government takes control of the matter, adding that nothing is more than living peacefully with one another even at the pace of provocation.

The Emir made this appeal during his visit to the area upon his return from the Lesser pilgrimage, on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for cautioned and refusal to heed to satanic advices

Addressing the community, the Emir expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the clashes and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

“We must pray for the souls of the deceased and for strength for their families to bear this loss. May this be the last of such tragic incidents in our community,” he said.

The Emir urged residents to exercise restraint and allow due legal processes to take their course, emphasizing that violence only results in more suffering.

“When violence erupts, it is our own people who suffer. No amount of destruction or bloodshed will resolve the issue. We must work together to protect lives and property,” he cautioned.

Acknowledging the complexity of the dispute, which has lingered for years, the Emir noted that both the community and the university claim legal ownership of the land. He stressed the need for evidence-based resolution through the courts and a collective dialogue with relevant authorities.

“This matter should not be complicated. If the case is in court, it must be resolved with clear evidence. We must sit down with all concerned parties to find a lasting solution,” he stated.

To facilitate peace, the Emir announced plans to set up a committee that would include representatives from all stakeholders, including the state government, BUK management, security agencies, and community leaders, to address the issue.

“We will engage the Governor, BUK authorities, and security officials to ensure justice is done. However, if you have sold your land and received compensation, you must accept the reality,” he advised.

Emir Sanusi II stressed that no land or property is worth the loss of human life, as such Communities must adopt modalities that will lead to the peaceful resolution of whatever Grievances they have.

“The life of one individual is more valuable than the entire world. We must work together to ensure such tragedies never happen again. Justice will prevail, and Allah is always with those who stand for the truth,” he said

