Killing On Campus: UNN Bans Night Events On Campus

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State, has banned all social activities that will extend beyond 6 p.m. on campus.

The development was announced via a statement by the UNN Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Egwu, yesterday. Egwu stated that the ban became necessary due to the incident that occurred in the university on Friday, September 12. A businessman, identified as Chiebonam Nweze, fondly called Power-Autos, was said to have been stabbed to death in the university.

Nweze was a guest during a burn fire night organised by the students’ association of the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies, UNN. Egwu stated: “Henceforth, the UNN management has directed that all such activities must be held strictly during the daytime and under the supervision of the University Security Unit.

“Social events of any kind will not be permitted on our campuses beyond 6:00 p.m. henceforth.” The UNN spokesperson noted that burn fire event was hijacked by miscreants from a neighbouring community, who instigated violence.

Egwu quoted the university management as assuring the public that the university remains fully committed to ensuring a safe and secured environment for all members of its community and would continue to take every necessary measure to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.