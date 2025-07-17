Killing Of Two Secondary School Boys: Police Arrest 11 Student Suspects

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 11 students suspected to be connected to the killing of two students of Government Boarding Secondary School, Bichi, in Bichi Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest on Thursday, stating that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation to determine their involvement in the incident.

He assured the public that the police would thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that all those found culpable are prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Haruna Makoda, has ordered a comprehensive probe into the deaths of the students, Hamza Idris Tofawa and Umar Yusuf Dungurawa, who were allegedly attacked by fellow students using locally made metal objects known as Gwale-Gwale.

Speaking through the Ministry’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Balarabe Kiru, and the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Baffa Muhammad, the Commissioner said the state government is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent investigation.

“It was reported that the brutal act followed a decision by some senior students to punish the deceased for allegedly committing an offence,” the Ministry said.

The Permanent Secretary, who visited the school, urged students to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“You should report any concerns to the school authorities for appropriate action, rather than resorting to violence,” he advised.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the Kano State Government and prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the victims Jannatul Firdaus.

In his remarks, the Director of the Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board, Abbas Abdullahi, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and emphasized the need for discipline among students.

“The government will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth behind this tragic event,” he stated.