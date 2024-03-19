Killing Of Soldiers National Tragedy – Oluwo

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwo, has described the killings of the Nigerian army officers in the Okuama community of Delta State as a national tragedy and an insult to the country’s security services.

The Monarch who made this remark while reacting to the gruesome murder of 19 Soldiers in Delta stressed that the horrible incident was an anomaly and a desecration of security that needed to be carefully handled.

Speaking in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, in Osogbo on Tuesday, the Olowu asked the Federal Government to identify the offenders and prosecute the perpetrators of such acts.

He, however, extended his sympathy to the individual families of the deceased, the Nigerian Army, and the federal government, he urged traditional leaders to accept accountability.

He stated that the national catastrophe might have been avoided if local authorities and leaders had acted quickly.

He emphasized that the soldiers and commanders who were assaulted were on a peace mission to bring peace back to the two belligerent towns, but they were ambushed and killed when they were caught off guard.

He noted:“An attack on the Nigerian troops is an attack on Nigeria itself. A security sacrilege, aberration, and abomination have been committed by the people of the Okuoma community. The murdered soldiers are servants on peace missions to quench warring towns.

“While commiserating with the immediate family of the victims and the Nigerian Army, I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to unravel the identity of the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

“The community rulers, mostly the monarchs, should be alert to their responsibilities. Such heinous crimes can never happen under watch. The local government chairmen, who are the official security officers, should also brace up. If you can’t control your people at such a fragile moment, it tells a lot about your leadership credits.

“The occurrence is not an external representation of our military. It’s not an indication of calm security. The government must ensure the perpetrators are duly punished to serve as a deterrent to others.