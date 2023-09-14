Killing of Seminarians in Kafanchan Barbaric, Evil – Group

A group, the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) has described as barbaric and evil the gruesome murder of a seminarian, Brother Stephen Danladi Na’Anman, who was burnt to death by bandits at St. Michael’s Parish Rectory, Fadan Kamantan in Kafanchan Diocese, Kaduna State.

The CLCN said the death of the young seminarian who was in the last stage of his seminary training preparatory to his ordination into the Catholic priesthood is condemnable and unacceptable, especially in this age and time.

They called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, to as a matter of great concern and urgency, fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure they were punished according to the laid down rules of the land.

The position of the Laity Council was made known in a statement signed by the National President of the Laity Council, Sir Henry Yunkwap KSJI, in a statement signed and issued in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The group maintained that the attack by the so- called unknown gunmen and bandits on the church and its clergy, particularly the Catholic Priests, should keep the government on its toes until the challenge is brought under control.

The body noted that it is unfortunate that the gov- ernment is not proactive in tackling the issue, saying if only the leadership of the nation would see every life as sacred and truly respect the oath of office they took and uphold the portion where they promised to protect life and prosperity of its citizen, they would not continue to pay lip services to sensitive issues such as that of insecurity which is supposed to be the topmost priority of any responsible government.

The Laity expressed deep concern that in the 21st century, deliberate attacks on innocent citizens will still be going on with little or nothing to show that the government is on top of the situation.