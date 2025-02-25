Killing Of Kwara Health Tech Student: 7 Suspects Remanded Till March 4

Share

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of Kwara State High Court has ordered remand of the seven suspects linked to the murder of Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, at the correctional facility in Ilorin.

This followed the absence of counsel to the 5th, 6th and 7th defendants in court. Counsel to the 1st and 4th defendants were not in court on February 3, when the case was brought up for hearing.

Only the prime suspects, Adebayo Joshua Happiness and Timileyin Kolawole were remanded in correctional facility as at the last date.

The absence of counsel to the 5th, 6th and 7th defendants angered the trial judge and he ordered that all the seven defendants be remanded at the correctional facility until March 4, the next adjourned date.

Adebayo Joshua Happiness and Timileyin Kolawole are the prime suspects accused of conspiring and causing the death of Mojisola Awesu on August 9, 2024.

Happiness Adebayo and his parents Adebayo Adeniyi and Bukola Adeniyi were accused of conspiring and causing the disappearance and destruction of evidence punishable under the Penal code law of Kwara State, 2006.

Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Aminat and Peter Bulus were accused of conspiring to dump the corpse of Mojisola Awesu at a dump site along Wara road, Ilorin, punishable under the Kwara State Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, 2018.

